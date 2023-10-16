Gold price declines by Rs1900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued downward trend on Monday in domestic market inline with decline in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold plunged by Rs1,900 to close at Rs200,100 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold decreased by Rs1,629 to settle at Rs171,553, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data available on Monday.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered decline as it dropped by $15 to settle at $1,923 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,500 per tola and Rs2143.34 per 10 grams, respectively.