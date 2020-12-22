MDCAT 2020: PMC rejects students complaint over incorrect marking

LAHORE –The vice-president of Pakistan Medical Commission Advocate Ali Raza has rejected claims by students that few questions in MDCAT were incorrectly marked, geo news reported on Tuesday.

The VP of regulatory authority claimed that papers were correctly marked. He refused the students claim and called all allegations as ‘presumptions’.

However, Raza has admitted that some students were shown as absentees due to a computer error. PMC took down the results immediately and reissued the amended results.

Answering the question of how so many aspirants could get their roll numbers wrong, he said it was not unusual. It happens sometimes due to excitement. The roll number is about six digits long and sometimes students miswrite.

Raza said 'it’s not a big deal if 600 out of the 121,000 students miswrote their roll number'.

He also mentioned that PMC held talks with 10-15 students who have complained that their papers were incorrectly marked.