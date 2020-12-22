MDCAT 2020: PMC rejects students complaint over incorrect marking
Web Desk
12:04 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
MDCAT 2020: PMC rejects students complaint over incorrect marking
Share

LAHORE –The vice-president of Pakistan Medical Commission Advocate Ali Raza has rejected claims by students that few questions in MDCAT were incorrectly marked, geo news reported on Tuesday.

The VP of regulatory authority claimed that papers were correctly marked. He refused the students claim and called all allegations as ‘presumptions’.

However, Raza has admitted that some students were shown as absentees due to a computer error. PMC took down the results immediately and reissued the amended results.

MDCAT 2020 – Students across Pakistan protest ... 10:24 AM | 21 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – MDCAT aspirants staged protests all over Pakistan on Sunday against Pakistan Medical Commission ...

Answering the question of how so many aspirants could get their roll numbers wrong, he said it was not unusual. It happens sometimes due to excitement. The roll number is about six digits long and sometimes students miswrite.

Raza said 'it’s not a big deal if 600 out of the 121,000 students miswrote their roll number'.

He also mentioned that PMC held talks with 10-15 students who have complained that their papers were incorrectly marked.

MDCAT 2020: FIA busts gang involved in 'paper ... 12:00 PM | 29 Nov, 2020

PESHAWAR – The Federal Investigation Agency arrested a gang of 20 students allegedly involved in leaking the ...

More From This Category
PM Imran okays first-ever drone policy of Pakistan
12:31 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
HEC announces scholarships for 2021 – Here's ...
11:34 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
UN launches probe into Indian attack on military ...
10:44 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, ...
10:15 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
COVID-19 — PIA cancels all flights to Oman
12:03 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
Qatar's deputy-PM meets Pakistan's Gen Nadeem Raza
11:57 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel collaborates with Lancôme
08:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr