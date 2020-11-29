MDCAT 2020: FIA busts gang involved in 'paper leak'

PESHAWAR – The Federal Investigation Agency arrested a gang of 20 students allegedly involved in leaking the medical entrance exam test paper on Sunday.

According to the details, twenty students and two organiser involved in leaking the medical entry test paper were nabbed from Peshawar’s area of Tehkal.

The gang leaked today’s medical entrance exam test paper hours before commencement of the test, said FIA. The investigation from the arrested is currently underway.

Pakistan Medical Commission while tweeting on the incident said, Paper was never leaked. The FIA arrested a group of individuals trying to sell fake MDCAT question papers to students. The papers obtained from their custody are fake.

Candidates across Pakistan are appearing in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test today under newly imposed restriction in wake of the coronavirus. The test is being held today after multiple delays due to ongoing situation around the country.

According to the regulator for medical and dental education in the country, the test centres have been formed in Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gwadar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Haripur, Hassanabdal, Hyderabad, Karachi, Kharian/Jhelum, Lahore, Larkana, Mirpur, Mirpur Khas, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Nawabshah, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Rahimyar Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Swat.

As per the reports, the new advisory is not followed in parts of Karachi as numbers of students gathered thrashing the social distancing. Many of them were not wearing masks either.

As per the PMC, the students who have contracted the coronavirus will appear for the exams on December 13. "If a registered student contracts coronavirus between November 15 and November 29, 2020, he or she would be permitted to sit the special examination to be held on December 13, 2020."

All applicants who are COVID-19 positive shall immediately be deferred to the Special MDCAT Examination to be held on December 13.

The entry exam will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions. Candidates have two hours to answer them. There will be no negative marking and each question is worth five marks. The test will have 80 Biology, 60 Chemistry, 40 Physics, and 20 English questions.