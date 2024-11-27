Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

UNESCO facilitates provincial dialogue on strengthening media literacy in Karachi

KARACHI – UNESCO in collaboration with Media Foundation 360, organized its second provincial consultation at DHA Suffa University, Karachi, to gather input from key stakeholders for developing Pakistan’s Media and Information Literacy (MIL) strategy.

The consultation prioritized inclusivity through diverse representation and brought together policymakers, media professionals, academics, and civil society experts, all contributing insights to the draft MIL strategy for Pakistan.

The prominent speakers included Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Mayor of Karachi; Mr. Shahab Zuberi;Group Chief, Business Recorder, Senator Mr. Sarmad Ali; Mr. Azhar Abbas, Managing Director GEO News, Senator Mr. Faisal Sabzwari. Dr. Huma Baqai, Analyst. Dr. Asma Ibrahim Archaeologist. Mr. Mubashir Mir, Resident Editor Daily Pakistan Karachi, Dr. Midrar Ullah Cheif Librarian Agha Khan Univeristy, Ms. Afia Salam, and Brig. Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saeed Minhas, Vice Chancellor DHA Suffa University Karachi. Prof. Dr. Savera Shami, Research Lead on the MIL strategy Chairperson of the Department of Digital Media, Punjab Universtiy outlined the consultation’s objectives, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder engagement in shaping a contextually relevant framework.

The speakers emphasized that MIL should be incorporated into the national curriculum at the primary level. The discussions further explored the delicate balance between media regulation and control, with a shared consensus that a media-literate society is essential for cultivating constructive and informed societal discourse. The participants unanimously recognized the importance of safeguarding freedom of expression as a fundamental right while stressing that it must not be exploited to propagate disinformation or misinformation, which can erode societal trust and disrupt constructive dialogue. The participants underscored that robust and effective governance by the state is pivotal in shutting down avenues that enable the spread of misinformation and disinformation. They highlighted that good governance, marked by transparency, accountability, and proactive policy measures, plays a fundamental role in protecting the integrity of the information ecosystem.

The event featured three focused sessions, each addressing key dimensions of Media and Information Literacy. The first session, “Building Resilient Societies: Media and Information Literacy as a Pillar of Social Cohesion,” explored how MIL can strengthen social harmony by fostering critical thinking and informed engagement. The second session, “Building a Comprehensive Framework: The Convergence of Media, Information, and Literacy,” emphasized the need for an integrated approach to equip citizens with essential skills to navigate the digital landscape. The final session “Cultural and Linguistic Diversity: A Cornerstone for Shaping MIL Policies” highlighted the importance of embedding Pakistan’s rich cultural and linguistic diversity into MIL policies, ensuring inclusivity and relevance while empowering communities through culturally sensitive strategies.

