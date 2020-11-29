Mother commits suicide along with 3 children in Rawalpindi
Web Desk
12:58 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
RAWALPINDI – Mother of three jumped along with children into a well to commit suicide over a domestic dispute on Saturday.

According to the details, the incident took place in the Gujar Khan area. The woman was rescued and moved to a hospital where she has been identified as Sonia Gulfraz.

Rescue and police officials arrived at the spot and retrieved the bodies of children. The deceased children were identified as six-month-old Antah, five-year-old Rida and three-year-old Nadia.

The woman threw her three daughters into well. She also jumped to commit suicide, sources said.

SP Saddar Zia Uddin Ahmed said the woman committed the crime after fighting with her husband. He said the woman was held and a case was being registered against her.

