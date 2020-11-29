OGRA recommends increase in petrol, diesel prices for December
OGRA recommends increase in petrol, diesel prices for December
ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has advised the petroleum division to raise fuel prices for the month of December.

According to the details, OGRA recommends raising petrol prices from Rs2.55 per litre from December 1. High-speed diesel should be increased by Rs2.70, the regulatory body advised. It has sent a summary with higher prices to the division.

Yet the price hike needs the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan before they come into effect

As per the sources, the Finance Ministry will announce the new prices tomorrow.

Petrol prices in Pakistan are changed every 15 days. OGRA sends the government a recommendation and the government chooses whether it wants to raise prices, lower them or keep them at the same rate. Last month, the government decided to decrease petrol prices by Rs1.57.

