Karachi witnesses coldest November in last 10 years

KARACHI – The metropolitan city records coldest November in the decade as the temperature plunges to 10.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

As per the meteorological department, Karachi has broken its 10-year winter record. Earlier in the year 2017, the mercury fell to 11°C. A temperature of 12°C was recorded in Nov 2010. The lowest temperature ever recorded in November was 7.4 degrees in 1986.

Karachi will experience dry and cold weather in the next coming days. Earlier this week, Karachi experienced first rain of the winters.

The mercury drops in parts of Pakistan after the first rain, northern areas of Pakistan are covered in snow nowadays.