Karachi witnesses coldest November in last 10 years
Web Desk
02:57 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Karachi witnesses coldest November in last 10 years
Share

KARACHI – The metropolitan city records coldest November in the decade as the temperature plunges to 10.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

As per the meteorological department, Karachi has broken its 10-year winter record. Earlier in the year 2017, the mercury fell to 11°C. A temperature of 12°C was recorded in Nov 2010. The lowest temperature ever recorded in November was 7.4 degrees in 1986.

Karachi will experience dry and cold weather in the next coming days. Earlier this week, Karachi experienced first rain of the winters.

The mercury drops in parts of Pakistan after the first rain, northern areas of Pakistan are covered in snow nowadays.

More From This Category
Covid-19 in Pakistan: These five cities ...
04:18 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Pakistan to introduce legislation to safeguard ...
03:54 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Karachi witnesses coldest November in last 10 ...
02:57 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
OGRA recommends increase in petrol, diesel prices ...
01:23 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Mother commits suicide along with 3 children in ...
12:58 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
MDCAT 2020: FIA busts gang involved in 'paper ...
12:00 PM | 29 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Islamabad plans open-air cinema for safe entertainment
09:26 PM | 28 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr