PM Imran okays first-ever drone policy of Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has given the approval to set up a Drone Regulatory Authority for the effective use of remote-control supervision technology in diverse fields.
Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the formulation of the maiden policy.
The premier said that technology could be very useful in agriculture, urban planning, security, and law and order. He directed to set up a committee to devise a legislative and regulatory authority in this regard.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to set up a committee to formulate legislation and Regulatory Authority for the use of drones https://t.co/6Txlg4KY8j @fawadchaudhry @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/FFgTgpvcIQ— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) December 22, 2020
Fawad also shared the development on his Twitter handle. He wrote "PM @ImranKhanPTI has given the go-ahead to formulate the first-ever Drone Policy of Pakistan, the new policy will allow Drone production and especially the agriculture Drone manufacturing industry will get a huge boost, Import of sophisticated drones will also be allowed.”
PM @ImranKhanPTI has given go ahead to formulate first ever Drone Policy of Pakistan, the new policy will allow Drone production and specially agriculture Drone manufacturing industry will get huge boost, Import of sophisticated drones will also be allowed— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 22, 2020
Earlier in July, a large number of locusts invaded agricultural fields across Pakistan that risked food security. Pakistan developed drones that are used to spray insecticides and pesticides on the fields.
