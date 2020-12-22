PM Imran okays first-ever drone policy of Pakistan
Web Desk
12:31 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
PM Imran okays first-ever drone policy of Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has given the approval to set up a Drone Regulatory Authority for the effective use of remote-control supervision technology in diverse fields.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the formulation of the maiden policy.

The premier said that technology could be very useful in agriculture, urban planning, security, and law and order. He directed to set up a committee to devise a legislative and regulatory authority in this regard.

Fawad also shared the development on his Twitter handle. He wrote "PM @ImranKhanPTI has given the go-ahead to formulate the first-ever Drone Policy of Pakistan, the new policy will allow Drone production and especially the agriculture Drone manufacturing industry will get a huge boost, Import of sophisticated drones will also be allowed.”

Earlier in July, a large number of locusts invaded agricultural fields across Pakistan that risked food security. Pakistan developed drones that are used to spray insecticides and pesticides on the fields.

Bani Gala residence regularised after PM pays ... 11:52 AM | 21 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan pays a 1.26 million fine to regularise his Bani Gala residence from the ...

More From This Category
MDCAT 2020: PMC rejects students complaint over ...
12:04 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
HEC announces scholarships for 2021 – Here's ...
11:34 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
UN launches probe into Indian attack on military ...
10:44 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed is my brother, ...
10:15 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
COVID-19 — PIA cancels all flights to Oman
12:03 AM | 22 Dec, 2020
Qatar's deputy-PM meets Pakistan's Gen Nadeem Raza
11:57 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel collaborates with Lancôme
08:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr