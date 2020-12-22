Shaheen IX – Pakistan Air Force chief flies advanced Chinese fighter jet (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Air Staff Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan flew an “air superiority sortie” in a hi-tech Chinese fighter aircraft during the ongoing joint Air Exercise Shaheen IX.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Tuesday said the Air Chief said the Chinese Military Aviation Technology is at par with the contemporary requirements to meet challenges of modern warfare.

The Air Chief said the Chinese military aviation technology is at par with contemporary requirements and has full capacity to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

The PAF Chief also valued the professionalism of People’s Liberation Army Air Force pilots; Khan said that their outstanding air combat skills are reflective of a robust and modern combat training programme.

"It was heartening to see the two air forces inter-operating across a wide spectrum of airpower employment options”, he expressed the satisfaction.