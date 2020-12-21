Bani Gala residence regularised after PM pays fine over 1mn
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan pays a 1.26 million fine to regularise his Bani Gala residence from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).
As per the official documents, the premier’s private residence has been regularised under CDA’s Building Rules, 2020.
The residence includes six large rooms, a drawing-room, a dining hall, and an office. The total area of the prime minister’s residence is 11,371 feet.
As per the CDA, amended rules allowed the regularisation of farmhouses. At least 150 applications have been received from the Bani Gala neighborhood for regularisation, it added.
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz responds to the regularisation of Bani Gala residence. Taking it to Twitter, Maryam slammed the PM for demolishing poor people's houses and regularising the "selected" one's residence.
غریب کے گھر گراتے جاؤ اور سیلیکٹڈ کا گھر ریگولرائز کراتے جاؤ۔ https://t.co/XIbRsSxFvh— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 20, 2020
