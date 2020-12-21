PAKvsNZ: Babar Azam, Iman-ul-Haq ruled out of first Test

HAMILTON – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand due to thumb injuries, starting on December 26 in Mount Maunganui, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

Both players have not returned to the nets.

"Decision on their participation in the second Test, which commences in Christchurch on 3 January, will be made closer to the time," the PCB said.

Babar Azam had fractured his right thumb on December 12 during a training session in Queenstown and although it was expected that he may be fit in 2-weeks, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that it will be hard for him to play without any net session.

“Although it will be nearly two weeks to Babar’s injury when the first Test starts, it will be hard on him and the team to play him without any net sessions.

“I remain confident and optimistic that other players will rise to the occasion in Mount Maunganui and use the opportunity to rise to the occasion and put the disappointment of the T20I series behind them,” Misbah-ul-Haq said in a statement.

In Babar’s absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side, becoming the 33rd captain to lead Pakistan in the Test format. Rizwan was made the vice-captain at the start of the tour.