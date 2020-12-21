Punjab CM Buzdar in quarantine, undergoes Covid-19 test

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday underwent a test for Covid-19 after suffering from high fever and cough.

Reports in local media said that the CM has canceled all activities and quarantined him. The report of the SARS-CoV-2 PCR test is yet to come.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan Kalsoom Perveen has died of the novel Covid-19. The 75-year-old Senator was admitted to the hospital for the last few weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Pakistan has reported 62 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 458,968. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,392. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,792 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.