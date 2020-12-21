Covid-19: Pakistan reports 62 deaths, 1,792 fresh cases in one day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday has reported 62 more deaths, whereas 1,792 new Covid-19 infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll stands at 9,392. At least 1,680 patients have recovered from the novel virus during the last 24 hours while the number of overall recoveries stands at 409,085.

The total count of active cases is 40,491 while the total number of confirmed cases surged to 458,968.

The positivity rate is dropped to 5.15 percent.

Sindh stands first in terms of new cases as 204,840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed so far 131,933 in Punjab, 55,183 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,257 in Islamabad, 17,926 in Balochistan, 8,002 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,827 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, Punjab ranks top in terms of deaths, 3,638 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic so far in Punjab, 3,333 in Sindh, 1,546 in KP, 391 in Islamabad, 206 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

A total of 34,772 tests were conducted across the country during this period while 6,336,113 samples have been tested thus far.