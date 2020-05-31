Another Pakistani lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
Associated Press of Pakistan
06:43 PM | 31 May, 2020
Another Pakistani lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Bilawal Ghafar have tested negative while Shahnawaz Jadoon has tested positive for corovairus on Sunday.

According to separate statements, the lawmakers of the provincial assembly were getting tested themselves for the coronavirus before attending the coming session as per directives of the Speaker of the provincial assembly of Sindh.

MPA Shahnawaz Jadoon after testing positive for the novel coronavirus has gone into self-isolation at his home. He said that he will defeat the coronavirus soon.

According to the test result of the Opposition leader and MPA -Sindh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, '2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is not detected.' While PTI MPA Bilal Ghaffar has also tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Pakistan surpasses 72,460 cases of coronavirus ... 10:10 AM | 1 Jun, 2020

LAHORE – The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 72,460, according to government data till ...

More From This Category
Mir Shakilur Rehman's judicial remand extended ...
02:59 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Pakistan's Science minister calls for strong ...
01:33 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Farogh Naseem again resigns from Ministry of Law ...
12:53 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Pakistan summons senior Indian envoy over ...
11:21 AM | 1 Jun, 2020
Students of grade 1-12 will be promoted without ...
10:52 AM | 1 Jun, 2020
Pakistan has cheapest fuel cost in South Asia, ...
11:56 PM | 31 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humayun Saeed urges people to take necessary safety precautions as pandemic increases
01:53 PM | 1 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr