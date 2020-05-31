Another doctor succumbs to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhktunkhwa
Web Desk
06:47 PM | 31 May, 2020
PESHAWAR – Another doctor died from novel coronavirus in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking death toll of medics due to infection to 18 in the country.

Dr Aurangzaib, who was a pathologist at Peshawar Police Services Hospital, was on the ventilators for three days at Hayatabad Medical Complex after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 few days ago.

The deceased doctor, according to hospital officials, was also suffering from diabetes.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 70,868, according to government data till Sunday evening.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1,519, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 25,926 patients have fully recovered.

Sindh has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 481, while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 475 and 473 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 46 deaths; Islamabad, 27; Gilgit Baltistan, 11; and Azad Kashmir, 6.

The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).

