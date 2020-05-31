Another doctor succumbs to coronavirus in Khyber Pakhktunkhwa
Share
PESHAWAR – Another doctor died from novel coronavirus in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking death toll of medics due to infection to 18 in the country.
Dr Aurangzaib, who was a pathologist at Peshawar Police Services Hospital, was on the ventilators for three days at Hayatabad Medical Complex after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 few days ago.
The deceased doctor, according to hospital officials, was also suffering from diabetes.
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to a total of 70,868, according to government data till Sunday evening.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 1,519, according to the National Command and Control Centre, while at least 25,926 patients have fully recovered.
Sindh has reported highest number of deaths, a total of 481, while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follow with 475 and 473 fatalities respectively. Balochistan has recorded 46 deaths; Islamabad, 27; Gilgit Baltistan, 11; and Azad Kashmir, 6.
The first two fatalities from COVID-19, as the illness is officially known, were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 18 (Wednesday).
- Mir Shakilur Rehman's judicial remand extended till June 1502:59 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Tecno's new Spark series might be equipped with five cameras02:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Clashes outside White House as US cities under curfew02:34 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 72,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,542 confirmed ...02:16 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Huawei Nova 7i goes on sale in Pakistan01:58 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Fashion roundup: Best dressed celebs on Instagram01:23 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Adnan Siddiqui express grief over demise of ...12:54 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
- I take a break whenever the noise in my head reaches its peak: Zaira ...11:27 AM | 1 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020