Pakistan successfully overcomes locust challenge

ISLAMABAD – Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam on Friday said Pakistan has overcome the challenge of locusts.

Addressing a ceremony at the National Locust Control Center in Islamabad, Imam said the provincial governments and the institutions stood up to the challenge.

Their coordinated efforts as well as the help of villagers helped confront the crop munching pests, he further said.

“This effort once again proved true that the Pakistani nation has the capability to meet any formidable challenge,” the minister added.

Chief Coordinator of National Locust Control Center (NLCC) Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz also expressed his satisfaction that the challenge of locusts has successfully been overcome.

“All the institutions including the provincial governments and National Disaster Management Authority worked in close coordination to eradicate the crop munching pests,” the general said, adding that Army Aviation worked day and night in the fight against the locusts.

In his remarks on the occasion, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said Pakistan has developed the capacity and capability to more effectively cope with the locusts in future.

Meanwhile, FAO Representative Minà Dowlatchahi hailed Pakistan for successfully getting out of the tremendous challenge in a short time. “We can learn from Pakistan's good practices in the fight against locusts,” he added.