Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal tie the knot amid COVID-19
KARACHI - Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal, the renowned Pakistan actors, have tied the knot amid coronavirus pandemic.
Sabzwari, who is known for his role in the film Khulay Aasman Ke Neechay and 2016 drama series Deewana, has married the model months after he parted ways with Syra Yousaf over irreconcilable reasons.
The newly married couple has shared pictures of their nikkah ceremony on their Instagram handle. The news was more confirmed whey Sadaf changed her surname with Sabzwari.
Shahroz Sabzwari sharing the picture wrote the caption, Alhamdulillah.
Sabzwari and Syra Yousaf had ended their seven years long marriage in March this year due to irreconcilable differences.
