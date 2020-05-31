Abrar Ul Haq tests positive for COVID-19
LAHORE — Pakistani singer and leader of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Abrar Ul Haq has been diagnosed with COVID-19 as he confirmed the news on social media.
The philanthropist-cum-politician, 51, said on Twitter that he has self-isolated himself. Haq, who is also chairman of Pakistan Ted Crescent Society and founder of a charity orfanization Sahara for Life Trust, has announced to continue his duties through skype, a video call app.
“My corona test came positive, i am home quarantined, however ,inshahallah, i will keep performing my duties through Skype as Red Crescent and Sahara worker,” he said, adding: “Please pray for me and all those fighting it.”
My corona test came positive, i am home quarantined, however ,inshahallah, i will keep performing my duties through Skype as Red Crescent and Sahara worker. Please pray for me and all those fighting it.— Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 31, 2020
On Saturday, the singer-turned-politician had expressed fear of contracting coronavirus. He wrote on Twitter, “I am having fever and dry cough since last night and hope it is not Corona however those who interacted with me including Governor Sarwer sb should take precautionary measures”.
