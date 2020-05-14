COVID-19: Punjab bans Youm-e-Ali processions
10:31 AM | 14 May, 2020
COVID-19: Punjab bans Youm-e-Ali processions
LAHORE – The Punjab Government has imposed ban on Youm-e-Ali processions and seclusion of Itikaf across the province due to increase in the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

According to a notification issued by the government, ban has been imposed on processions on account of Youm-e-Ali which is observed on 21st of the holy month Ramazan to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali.

The government, however, allowed holding of Majalis in Imam Bargahs and houses while issuing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which are to be strictly observed.

According to SOPs, the Majalis can be continued for a maximum of one hour. In case of non-compliance with SOPs, the organizers of the Majalis will be held accountable.

The ban will also apply to the Itikaf ritual.

