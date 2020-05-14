Shehryar Afridi elected as Head of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir
Share
ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for SAFRON Shehryar Afridi has been elected as Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir.
Shehryar Afridi has replaced Syed Fakhar Imam who was leading the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir since 2019.
Sanaullah Khan Mastokhel proposed Shehryar Afridi's name for the committee’s top slot, however, PML-N's Khurram Dastagir and Mushahidullah Khan and PPP leader Sherry Rehman boycotted the proceedings and argued that they had not been consulted for the unanimous election of the committee.
Later, the committee elected Shehryar Afridi as the new head of the committee.
Later, addressing the committee, Shehryar Afridi said that all political parties speak with one voice on Kashmir issue and he would take all parties along.
Shehryar Afridi served as the Minister of State for Interior from 31 August 2018 to 18 April 2019.
- Coronavirus vaccine 'may be ready in a year'11:12 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 779 deaths; COVID-19 tally nears 37,00010:02 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Japan provides $4 mln more anti-COVID assistance to Pakistan09:32 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Pakistan’s cricket tour to Ireland for T20Is postponed09:14 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Senate resolution appreciates Chinese support to Pakistan over ...07:57 PM | 14 May, 2020
- This Pakistani student at Oxford just won an int'l film award05:41 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Is Humayun Saeed working on Pakistani remake of Ertuğrul?05:40 PM | 14 May, 2020
- Johnny Depp claims tabloids hacked into his phone05:25 PM | 14 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020