Shibli Faraz warns strict measures for lockdown in case of SOPs violation

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the government will take strict measures for lockdown in case people violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister appealed the people to follow the SOPs issued by the government for their protection against the COVID-19 disease.

Faraz said the people should show responsibility in observing precautionary measures to protect themselves and their family members from the virus. If they would not adopt the precautionary measures and social distancing then the virus would affect with greater impact.

He urged all the political parties including Opposition to play their effective role in countering the spread of deadly virus in the country.