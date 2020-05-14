Pakistan issue SOP’s to air transportation of coronavirus infected bodies
ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan has allowed air transportation of COVID-19-infected bodies to bring back Pakistanis who died due to the deadly virus abroad.

According to media reports, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

The SOPs will come into immediate effect with instructions for all airline operators/authorised flight permission agents/charter operators/ground handlers to fully adhere to the guidelines during transportation of bodies, said the notification.

It said that transportation of coronavirus-infected bodies from Pakistan to foreign destinations shall be governed by the policy of that country, while transportation of bodies within Pakistan shall be governed by specific guidelines issued by the Ministry of National Health Services.

According to the guidelines, an airline will be required to inform the CAA about bringing any coronavirus-infected body to the country at least 48 hours prior to its arrival.

The airplane and the area where the body will be placed must have disinfectants.

SOP’s for the people who will handle the body has also been issued according to which the staff will have to wear protective suits, face masks, gloves, face shields and goggles while transporting or receiving the infected body.

