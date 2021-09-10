World’s outlook about Afghanistan needs to changed, PM Imran tells Spanish FM

08:00 PM | 10 Sep, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the changed reality in Afghanistan required a change in the world community’s outlook as secure and peaceful Afghanistan vital for Pakistan and the region.

The premier expressed it when Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares Bueno called on him during his visit to Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan stressed that the well-being of the Afghan people had to be the utmost priority, adding that urgent measures were required to address the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and to ensure economic stability of the country.

He also called for positive engagement of the international community to ensure the security situation in Afghanistan was stabilized, peace was preserved, and any mass exodus was precluded.

Foreign Minister Albares lauded Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of nationals and personnel of diplomatic missions and international organizations. The Prime Minister assured Pakistan’s continued support in this regard.

On the bilateral plane, the Prime Minister hoped that Pakistan-Spain relations would continue to be strengthened in all fields. The Prime Minister also lauded the positive role of Pakistani diaspora in Spain.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Spain and both sides would commemorate this milestone through specific events.

