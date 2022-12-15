Sindh hands over PTI senator Azam Swati to Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator Azam Khan Swati was taken into custody by the Islamabad police from Sindh.

Reports in local media said the capital force brought the defiant politician from Sukkur to the federal capital Islamabad. The senior politician was shifted to Islamabad in a special aircraft.

The development comes as Sindh High Court restricted police from registering more cases against Pakistan PTI senator over controversial tweets.

During the hearing, Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon apprised the court that all cases against Swati had been quashed; he further apologized to the court over his behavior in the last proceeding.

The issue of registration of more than one case had been raised during hearings in different courts in the South Asian country. Islamabad High Court also observed that registration of several FIRs of a single occurrence is against the law.

PTI senior leader and Imran Khan’s close aide Azam Swati is facing a flurry of cases; he was first transferred to Balochistan’s Kuchlak jail and was later handed over to Sindh police.

Last month, the 74-year-old was held for the second time after a raid at his farmhouse in Islamabad, by Federal Investigators for hurling threats against senior military officials.