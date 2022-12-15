Kane Williamson quits New Zealand captaincy ahead of Pakistan tour       

AUCKLAND – Kane Williamson, known as a pillar of the Kiwi side for years, has stepped down as Test team captain with pacer Tim Southee to replace the former in red ball cricket.

After leading Black Caps for a considerable time in all formats, the 32-year-old has stepped down from Test and continues to captain his side in the ODI and T20 formats. He will also continue to play all three formats.

The star player has captained his side on 38 occasions since assuming the role from Brendon McCullum around six years back. He is known as the finest batsman since the legendary Martin Crowe for New Zealand.

"Thank you to the many people who have supported me in the role. Test cricket remains the pinnacle for me and I look forward to helping Tim and the team on the road ahead," he added.

Williamson holds the record for the fourth Kiwi player to hit five or more consecutive fifty plus scores in ODIs. During his captaincy, he slammed 11 of his 24 Test centuries – a record for a New Zealand captain.

The development comes as Black Caps announced a squad for the tour of Pakistan earlier this week.