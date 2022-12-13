PCB announces new schedule of Pakistan vs New Zealand series
LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.
Instead of Dec 27, the first Test of the two-match series will now commence on 26the at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi and the second will be played in Multan from 3 January.
The Test match in Sindh’s capital will be Kiwis’ first in the metropolitan city since October 1990 and first in Pakistan since the May 2002 Test.
After playing second Test in Multan, Black Caps will then return to the port city for the three ODI fixtures on Jan 10, 12, and 14, 2023. Earlier, the ODI series was scheduled to begin from Jan 11.
