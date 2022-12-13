Twitter Blue services relaunched with some upgrades

Twitter has relaunched its subscription services, Twitter Blue, after a month long hiatus as its new owner Elon Musk aims at curbing fake accounts and bots.

The microblogging site announced the relaunch of services on Tuesday, saying: “Twitter Blue is now available for $8/month on web or $11/month on iOS”

The social media giant has made some upgrades and improvements in the services. “…when you subscribe your account will get access to subscriber-only features including Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, and a blue checkmark (once your account has been reviewed),” it said.

we’re baaaack! Twitter Blue is now available for $8/month on web or $11/month on iOS – we’ve made some upgrades and improvements 🧵 pic.twitter.com/uRMuwCSElb — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) December 12, 2022

It said that subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots.

As per new rules, a Twitter account must be at least 90 days old and have a confirmed phone number in order to subscribe to the Blue services.