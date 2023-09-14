WhatsApp is rolling out its Telegram-like channels feature globally 

In an effort to increase interaction across all of its platforms, Meta has announced expanding WhatsApp Channels to over 150 countries.

Users of the broadcast service known as Channels may get exclusive updates from athletes, thought leaders, and celebrities.

Chats and channels are distinct, and followers cannot see one another. Users will be able to view suggested channels based on popularity and area. Emojis will also be available for them to utilise when responding to messages in a channel.

According to the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, the service is now accessible around the world, and Pakistan has been included in this extension.

It has previously only been made accessible in eight countries.The service was initially made accessible in Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Morocco, Peru, Singapore, and Ukraine.