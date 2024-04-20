Simple steps to activate WhatsApp Meta AI Chatbot

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, has recently introduced its highly-anticipated AI chatbot for WhatsApp, promising users an enhanced messaging experience reminiscent of human interaction. After the successful rollout of AI stickers last year, Meta AI is now widely available, offering seamless conversations right within the WhatsApp platform.

Activating Meta AI on WhatsApp is simple:

Tap the Meta AI Logo: Located at the bottom right corner of the app.

Accept Terms and Conditions: Read and agree to Meta's terms and conditions to proceed.

Start Chatting: Initiate conversations with Meta AI just like you would with any other contact.



Once activated, users can conveniently access Meta AI by clicking its logo, positioned conveniently above the chat button.

Engaging with Meta AI is intuitive, similar to interactions with other AI platforms such as Google Gemini or ChatGPT:

Ask Questions: Meta AI can respond to queries on a wide range of topics.

Generate Images: Utilize the command "/imagine [image prompt]" to create images.

Note that during the initial testing phase, there is a daily limit of 25 image generations.

Despite these initial limitations, Meta AI's image generation feature is swift and entertaining, injecting a new level of fun into conversations. Importantly, this feature is available to WhatsApp users at no additional cost.

For those interested in optimizing news content for Google News SEO, comprehensive guides and expert consultations are readily accessible to tailor strategies for maximum impact.