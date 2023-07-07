vivo’s 6th anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trailblazing Innovations

vivo, the renowned global smartphone brand, joyfully commemorates its 6th anniversary in Pakistan — extending heartfelt gratitude to its cherished employees and loyal consumers. This milestone serves as a testament to the unwavering support and commitment of the Pakistani community, propelling vivo towards new heights and remarkable achievements in the region.

vivo’s deep-rooted commitment is vividly reflected in its guiding principle, the BENFEN philosophy, which emphasizes on doing the right things, the right way. The brand is driven by building strong relationships and creating meaningful connections.

In the face of adversity, when a catastrophic flood afflicted the nation last year, vivo generously donated Rs10 million to The Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund. This heartfelt gesture touched the hearts of many, earning vivo widespread appreciation, including the recognition of the country’s president for the effort. It serves as a powerful evidence of vivo's sincere dedication to prioritizing the lives and well-being of the Pakistani people.

With a ‘More Local More Global’ strategy, vivo has successfully expanded its presence in the regional market by making its exciting range of products and technologies easily accessible to Pakistani consumers. This approach involves introducing the latest technologies to the market while fostering strong connections with the youth.

By collaborating with beloved icons such as Babar Azam, vivo strengthens its bond with the local consumer base, providing exceptional experiences that resonate with them. This strategy highlights vivo's commitment to leveraging local talent and emphasizes the importance of the youth demographics — empowering them to stand apart and represent both themselves and the vivo brand. By bridging the gap between global advancements and local needs, vivo empowers Pakistani consumers to stay at the forefront of technology and effortlessly enjoy the latest innovations at their fingertips.

Driven by its dedication to fostering strong customer relationships and enriching the smartphone market, vivo has gained widespread recognition and trust in Pakistan. With 17 Service Centres and over 9200 Retail Stores, vivo ensures convenient accessibility of its products and after-care services.

Moreover, the introduction of the successful 'Service Day' initiative in 2020 exemplifies vivo’s commitment to customer satisfaction — offering complimentary services such as cleaning, disinfection, repairs, software upgrades and much more.

By prioritizing customer needs and providing seamless experiences, vivo empowers and supports Pakistani consumers throughout the smartphone usage cycle. With its focus on customer needs and dedication to providing seamless experiences, vivo stands as a true symbol of its commitment to caring for and supporting Pakistani consumers throughout their smartphone journey.

Mr Eric Kong, Chief Executive Officer of vivo Pakistan, stated, "As we celebrate vivo Pakistan's remarkable 6-year anniversary, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for our journey. vivo’s tremendous success in Pakistan has been a cohesive effort propelled by our dedicated employees and valued customers. Over the years, we have overcome challenges and achieved significant milestones, thanks to our innovation-led approach and the unwavering support of our loyal customers. With localization and innovation at the core of our efforts, we have brought leading technologies to Pakistan, benefiting countless users. Guided by the BENFEN philosophy, we remain dedicated to building strong relationships with our customers. As we move forward, we will continue expanding our solutions — ensuring we deliver the best technology to meet the evolving demands of our Pakistani consumers."

vivo has taken Pakistan’s smartphone market by storm, capturing the hearts of consumers with its range of attractive smartphones boasting innovative features and breath-taking designs. From the X, V, and Y series, each product has garnered immense appreciation and recognition for its ability to cater to the ever-changing needs of individuals.

For photography enthusiasts seeking studio-level imaging or tech-savvy trendsetters searching for futuristic camera features, vivo has brought a range of world-class products catering to diverse preferences and needs.

In the past year, the brand launched remarkable devices such as the X80, V27e, V25 series, and Y73. These smartphones became highly acclaimed, adored for their exceptional performance and innovative technology.

With ground-breaking advancements like Gimbal Stabilization, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Optical Image Stabilization, Colour Changing Glass, Aura Light Portrait and AI Night Portrait Feature, vivo leaves no stone unturned in providing the best technology to its customers.

vivo’s dedication to humanizing technology has struck a chord with consumers — allowing them to revel in personalized experiences that empower them to capture precious memories, stay connected, and conquer their hectic days.

Over the course of the past six years, vivo has made remarkable progress and achieved significant milestones since its establishment in Pakistan. By prioritizing innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, vivo has consistently pushed the boundaries, and delivered outstanding products and experiences to Pakistani consumers.

Looking towards the future, vivo maintains its unwavering dedication to providing customers with the best, while embracing the latest technologies and staying ahead in the ever-evolving smartphone industry.