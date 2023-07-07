Titanic sub operator suspends expeditions after deadly implosion

The company responsible for operating the submarine that tragically imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck, resulting in the loss of all five lives on board, including two individuals from Pakistan, announced the indefinite suspension of all its activities.
The Titan submarine had been reported missing on June 18, and on June 22, the US Coast Guard confirmed that the vessel had experienced a catastrophic implosion, effectively ending the rescue operation that had captivated global attention.
OceanGate, a US-based company, stated on its website that it had decided to “suspend all exploration and commercial operations” two weeks after the incident, which claimed the life of the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush.
Among the other individuals aboard the submarine were British explorer Hamish Harding, French submarine expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Engro Corp Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Suleman.
Last week, experts recovered presumed human remains from the wreckage of the submarine, which was found on the ocean floor and brought to the port of St. John’s, Newfoundland, in eastern Canada.
It is believed that the victims perished instantly when the Titan, approximately the size of an SUV car, collapsed under the immense pressure of the North Atlantic at a depth of over two miles (nearly four kilometers).
A debris field was discovered 1,600 feet (500 meters) from the bow of the Titanic, which rests 400 miles off the coast of Newfoundland.
OceanGate Expeditions charged $250,000 for a seat on its submarine, but concerns regarding its safety policies had previously come to light following the implosion.
Both the US Coast Guard and Canadian authorities have initiated investigations into the cause of the tragedy, which occurred after the Titan lost contact approximately one hour and forty-five minutes after descending into the ocean.
The Titanic famously struck an iceberg and sank during its inaugural voyage from England to New York in 1912, resulting in the loss of more than 1,500 lives among the 2,224 passengers and crew on board. Since its discovery in 1985, the Titanic has remained a site of great interest for maritime experts and underwater tourists.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.41
|747.41
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.66
|913.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.71
|60
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.94
|173.94
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.09
|730.09
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.61
|312.11
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Karachi
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Quetta
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Attock
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Multan
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.