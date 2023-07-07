Search

PakistanTop News

Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as SC judge

Web Desk 10:30 AM | 7 Jul, 2023
Justice Mussarat Hilali takes oath as SC judge
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Justice Mussarat Hilali has made history in Pakistan by becoming the second woman since the country’s independence to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

In a ceremony attended by esteemed judges, legal professionals, and the Attorney General for Pakistan, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath to Justice Hilali at the apex court. This appointment brings the total number of judges in the top court to 16, with one slot still vacant.

Justice Hilali, who previously served as the first female Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, will hold the position of Supreme Court judge for a three-year term before her retirement. Her tenure marks another milestone as she became the first woman to hold the position of Chief Justice in any high court within the country. Justice Ayesha A Malik achieved the distinction of being the first woman elevated to the Supreme Court in 2022.

Born on August 8, 1961, in Peshawar, Justice Hilali obtained her law degree from Khyber Law College, Peshawar University. She embarked on her legal career by enrolling as an Advocate of District Courts in 1983, subsequently becoming an Advocate of the High Court in 1988 and an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006.

Throughout her career, Justice Hilali has broken barriers and achieved numerous milestones as a female legal professional. She held various esteemed positions, including being the first female office-bearer elected as secretary at the bar from 1988 to 1989 and serving as the Vice President at the bar on two occasions from 1992 to 1994. She also served as the General Secretary from 1997 to 1998 and became the first female elected twice as an executive member of the Supreme Court Bar Association from 2007 to 2009.

Justice Hilali’s accomplishments extend beyond her legal career. She served as the first female Additional Advocate General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 2001 to March 2004 and later assumed the role of the first female Chairperson of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environmental Protection Tribunal. Furthermore, she played a vital role as the first female ombudsman for protection against workplace harassment.

After her initial appointment as an additional judge on March 26, 2013, Justice Hilali was confirmed as a permanent judge of the Peshawar High Court on March 13, 2014. Subsequently, she took the oath as the acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court on April 1, 2023, and was later confirmed as the Chief Justice on May 12, 2023.

President appoints Justice Musarrat Hilali to Supreme Court of Pakistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Which South Asian country's chief justice gets the highest salary?

11:22 PM | 6 Jul, 2023

Zaka Ashraf takes charge as Chairman of new PCB Management Committee

09:42 AM | 6 Jul, 2023

President appoints Justice Musarrat Hilali to Supreme Court of Pakistan

09:36 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Chief Justice of Pakistan gets a raise of over Rs200,000 in monthly salary

01:40 PM | 4 Jul, 2023

Safeer Abid wins Gold at Special Olympics; takes Pakistan Golds tally to 10

08:34 PM | 25 Jun, 2023

SC bench hearing pleas against military courts dissolved over reservations by Justice Isa, other judges

09:19 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Bill bars candidates from contesting on more than two constituencies

11:40 AM | 7 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 7, 2023

08:00 AM | 7 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 07, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.9 282.15
Euro EUR 308 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 364
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 190 193
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.41 747.41
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.66 913.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.71 60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.94 173.94
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 722.09 730.09
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 309.61 312.11
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 07, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (7 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Karachi PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Islamabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Peshawar PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Quetta PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Sialkot PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Attock PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Gujranwala PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Jehlum PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Multan PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Bahawalpur PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Gujrat PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Nawabshah PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Chakwal PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Hyderabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Nowshehra PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Sargodha PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Faisalabad PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459
Mirpur PKR 207,800 PKR 2,459

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: