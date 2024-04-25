Is it true that Sony and Tecno have partnered up?

In modern times, we are fortunate to have a multitude of options when it comes to high-quality cameras, beautiful designs, and top-notch features. Brands have evolved significantly over time, always staying up-to-date with the latest trends and even setting new ones for others to follow. This evolution has resulted in a wide range of choices, ensuring that consumers can find the perfect match for their needs and preferences.

TECNO is a leading phone company in Pakistan that has gained popularity over the past decade by continually improving the quality of its products. The company always introduces its users to advanced technology while maintaining the style element in each product line. TECNO's commitment to quality, innovation, and design has been instrumental in its success among consumers in Pakistan.

The latest addition to the TECNO family is the CAMON 30 series, which sets a new standard in smartphone photography. The company has collaborated with SONY, the most prominent industry leader in imaging technology, to redefine camera technology. The CAMON 30 Series uses the Sony IMX890 Lens in its Pro and Premium versions to achieve excellent low-light shooting effects. This collaboration highlights TECNO's advancing capabilities and dedication to providing its users with the best possible camera technology.

The CAMON 30 Series consists of four models: CAMON 30 Premier 5G, CAMON 30 Pro 5G, CAMON 30 5G, and CAMON 30. This new series provides an enhanced professional imaging experience, marking a new height in smartphone photography. The Sony IMX890 1/1.56” sensor is a key component of the camera, allowing more light into the lens, which increases sensitivity and captures every shot beautifully with clarity.

The TECNO CAMON 30 Series camera claims to outperform all the 200 MP cameras around the globe, and this claim has been substantiated through various reviews, test shots, and awards. The quality of the images taken with the 50MP camera speaks louder than any claim. Whether it's a breathtaking scenic landscape or a captivating portrait, capturing the depth of human emotion, each photo serves as a canvas for your artistic expression.

To provide a flagship imaging experience beyond still photography, the series also leverages the power of the Sony CXD5622GG Imaging Chip, achieving exceptional mobile videography to authentically capture the world's beauty. It incorporates the industry's first end-side FP16 floating-point computing, delivering an unmatched computing power of 4.6TFLOPS@FP16. It enables groundbreaking features, including Industry-First 4K 30fps Full-scene AI-NR HDR Video, which overcomes traditional limitations in computing power to achieve high dynamic range, even in the most challenging lighting conditions.

This technological advancement significantly expands the range of light and dark intensities captured in a single image, resulting in more accurate and detailed imaging. Additionally, the chip enables Dual Chips 4K Ultra-night Vision, utilizing a deep learning noise reduction algorithm to reduce video noise, ensuring crystal-clear video significantly. Moreover, it facilitates Dual Chips 4K Portrait Video, eradicating colour noise by internally employing a 20-bit colour range, allowing supremely realistic colour saturation in portrait videos.

The CAMON 30 Series is undoubtedly set to become the top choice for photography enthusiasts, owing to its extraordinary features and stunning results. With the CAMON 30 Series, embarking on a career as a content creator, photographer, or videographer is now as simple as having a good phone in your hands.