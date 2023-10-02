Is Pakistan going to verify mobile SIM cards once again?

PESHAWAR – The interim government has decided to re-verify all mobile SIM cards in the entire country.

According to reports, the authorities will use the Multi Finger Biometric Verification System to recheck the SIMs. The decision was made at a meeting in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The interim chief minister of KP, senior military officials and government officials attended the meeting.

According to estimates, the authorities blocked 4 million unused SIM cards in addition to the estimated 80,624 mobile SIMs.

Furthermore, 112,320 altered Afghan passports have been blocked and it was decided to allow one mobile SIM card per passport.