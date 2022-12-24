Pakistan rolls out multi-finger biometric verification system to stop issuance of fake SIM cards

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has replaced old biometric verification with Multi Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) for issuing SIM cards.

A press release said National Database and Registration Authority and Cellular Mobile Operators inked an agreement signed at the PTA headquarters on Friday, rolling out the new system to curb fake SIM issuance.

The authorities come up with initiative as scammers managed to bypass the former biometric system designed to identify users before issuing SIM cards.

With the new system, it will be impossible to get a new SIM card using fake fingerprints, the press release said, mentioning that it will require impressions of multiple fingers for authentication for a new SIM card.

To curb the rise of scam incidents, the updated system will ask for impressions of two separate fingers randomly.

The new initiative was launched as thousands of Pakistanis fall prey to slick-talking scammers who tricked them and deprive them of their hard-earned money. Scammers used fake identities to trick people by sending fake messages, emails, and phone calls.

Last year, more than 23,000 cases regarding financial crimes were reported while federal investigators recovered more than 60,000 fake activated SIMs, around 7,000 Silicon thumb impressions.