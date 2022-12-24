Search

PakistanTechnology

Pakistan rolls out multi-finger biometric verification system to stop issuance of fake SIM cards

Web Desk 11:31 AM | 24 Dec, 2022
Pakistan rolls out multi-finger biometric verification system to stop issuance of fake SIM cards
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has replaced old biometric verification with Multi Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) for issuing SIM cards.

A press release said National Database and Registration Authority and Cellular Mobile Operators inked an agreement signed at the PTA headquarters on Friday, rolling out the new system to curb fake SIM issuance.

The authorities come up with initiative as scammers managed to bypass the former biometric system designed to identify users before issuing SIM cards.

With the new system, it will be impossible to get a new SIM card using fake fingerprints, the press release said, mentioning that it will require impressions of multiple fingers for authentication for a new SIM card.

To curb the rise of scam incidents, the updated system will ask for impressions of two separate fingers randomly.

The new initiative was launched as thousands of Pakistanis fall prey to slick-talking scammers who tricked them and deprive them of their hard-earned money. Scammers used fake identities to trick people by sending fake messages, emails, and phone calls.

Punjab mulls blocking SIM cards of unvaccinated people in province

Last year, more than 23,000 cases regarding financial crimes were reported while federal investigators recovered more than 60,000 fake activated SIMs, around 7,000 Silicon thumb impressions.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan imposes Section 144 in Islamabad to ban gatherings amid threat alerts

09:31 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

IMF links revival of Pakistan’s stalled loan programme with completion of all conditions in three weeks

09:08 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Pakistan receives $1 million donation from Indonesia for flood victims

12:29 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Pakistan Army will consolidate hard earned peace, vows COAS Asim Munir in visit to Miranshah, Tarbela

09:16 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

President Alvi visits Pakistan Army officers, soldiers injured in Bannu CTD complex operation

07:11 PM | 23 Dec, 2022

Pakistan declares attempted suicide non-punishable act

05:09 PM | 23 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Jaffna Kings beat Colombo Stars by 2 wickets to clinch Lanka Premier ...

01:32 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2022

07:45 AM | 24 Dec, 2022

Forex

KARACHI – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee buying exchange rate is PKR 225.64 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKR 225.90.

Date Buying Selling
Dec 24 225.64 225.90

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-Dec-2022/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-december-24-2022

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 179,200 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 153,640. Like wise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 141,030 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 164,250.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 179,200 PKR 2,030

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa

Profile: Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: