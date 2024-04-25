Search

100 Guinness record-holding athlete returns Rs0.5m to KP govt, rejects insulting treatment

Web Desk
10:54 PM | 25 Apr, 2024
Irfan Mehsood

Irfan Mehsood, a celebrated athlete from South Waziristan boasting an impressive tally of 100 Guinness World Records in martial arts and fitness, made headlines as he returned a prize cheque of  Rs0.5m to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sports Department. Mehsood, in a series of videos shared on his social media accounts, expressed his dissatisfaction with what he described as disrespectful behavior exhibited by officials of the sports department.

The incident unfolded when Irfan Mehsood approached the KP sports department seeking equipment for his club. However, instead of addressing his request, officials reportedly engaged in bargaining, offering him a reduced amount of Rs0.2m. Expressing his disappointment, Mehsood emphasized, "If you can't respect us, don't insult us."

Mehsood's achievements in the realm of athletics have earned him national recognition, including the prestigious Presidential Pride of Performance Award. Notably, he holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani to achieve the milestone of holding 100 Guinness World Records. Among his remarkable feats, Irfan Mehsood surpassed Italy's Marcello Ferri by lifting 63kg with his toe, securing a century of Guinness World Records.

In addition to his toe lifting prowess, Mehsood boasts an impressive array of records in categories such as push-ups, jumping jacks, step-ups, strikes, elbow strikes, high jump, and star jumps. His record-breaking endeavors have not been confined to Pakistan; he has conquered records from 16 countries, including the USA, the UK, India, China, Norway, Germany, and France

