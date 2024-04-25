Punjab Police comes to Maryam Nawaz's defence after uniform controversy

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz came under fire on Thursday for wearing police uniform to an event hosted by the Punjab Police in Lahore.

A few hours later, a lawyer moved a Lahore court, arguing that a case should be registered against Maryam Nawaz as she was not authorised to wear the police uniform since she was neither a government official nor a member of the police force.

Petitioner Syed Waqar Ali Shah, a lawyer who practices law at the Lahore High Court (LHC), filed the petition under section 22-A and B CR.P.C for registration of the criminal case against Maryam.

Against this back drop, the Punjab Police came forward to defend the Punjab chief minister's act.

In a statement shared on X later in the evening, the Punjab Police said, "As per the 'Punjab Police Dress Regulations', the CM of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is entitled to wear the police uniform. This has been widely celebrated by the police personnel, who view it as a commendable show of solidarity. The Central Police Office has received hundreds of messages in which police personnel have lauded this step. Female police officers are celebrating the event and have shared various pictures of Madam CM Punjab in uniform. The Punjab Police is committed to further improve the law and order situation and to continue the counter-terrorism efforts across the country, as directed by Madam CM in a subsequent meeting held at the Police Training College Chung, Lahore."

The post shared by the Punjab Police also carries a notification, saying that the Punjab Police rules allowed the chief minister to wear the police uniform.