What to do if your Facebook account is hacked?

Sarfraz Ali
03:32 PM | 9 Apr, 2024
What to do if your Facebook account is hacked?

In the vast digital landscape we navigate daily, hackers are just waiting to exploit our online guards. Whether it's through a cunning password crack, an intrusion in an app, or a malware invasion, these cybercriminals are constantly seeking to infiltrate our personal spaces, including the strong guards of Facebook.

Imagine the sinking feeling of realizing that your Facebook account has been hacked. You're locked out of the app that is not just your social interaction space but also holds a trove of memories, connections, and personal information. The anxiety is intense, but fear not – there are steps you can take to reclaim control and strengthen your defenses against future attacks.

Report it!

The first line of defense is swift action. If you suspect foul play and find yourself locked out of your Facebook account, don't panic. Head straight to https://www.facebook.com/hacked and report the compromised account. Facebook's security team will assist in your account recovery, using the email address or phone number linked to your profile.

Utilize the "Choose friends to contact if you get locked out" feature in your settings. By selecting three to five trusted contacts, you empower them to help you regain access in times of crisis. Through a secure link generated exclusively for them, these confidants can provide you with a recovery code, so you can go back to your virtual community.

Change the Locks

Once you've reclaimed it, it's important to fortify its defenses. Begin by changing your password or implementing two-factor authentication (2FA) through the Security and Login settings. Rid your account of any suspicious or malicious applications that may have gained access to your data. Navigate to the "Apps and Websites" section in your settings, scrutinize the list, and remove any unfamiliar or redundant apps.

Communication is key – inform your friends of the breach and caution them against interacting with any dubious links or posts originating from your account during the breach.

Enable "Get alerts about unrecognized logins" to receive notifications of any login attempts from unfamiliar devices or browsers. This proactive measure arms you with the knowledge to swiftly respond to potential breaches and safeguarding your digital identity.

Stay Vigilant

As hackers adapt and evolve their tactics across various platforms, vigilance becomes our greatest asset. Regularly conduct a Security Check-Up to assess and reinforce your Facebook security settings. Stay informed about emerging threats and familiarize yourself with the steps to take in case of future breaches.

In cyberspace, where hackers are forever present, empowerment lies in our ability to navigate with awareness. By taking proactive measures and staying vigilant, we can fortify our online presence and reduce the risks posed by cyber-attacks.

Remember, in the digital space, resilience is our greatest armor, and knowledge our most solid weapon against the hackers that seek to compromise our security. So, be prepared and aware of the possible cyber threats, ready to reclaim our digital space.

Sarfraz Ali

The author is working as Editor Digital Media for Daily Pakistan and can be reached @ItsSarfrazAli.

