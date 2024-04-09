Pakistan Railways announces whooping discount in fares on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced 25 percent discount in the fares to passengers on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2024, which is expected to fall on April 10.

A statement issued by the railways stated that the train fares would be reduced by 25% for first three days of Eid.

The discount will be applicable to all passenger trains except Eid special trains.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet today on Tuesday in Islamabad as Pakistanis are waiting for Shawwal moon to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

Ruet committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting at the Kohsar Complex before sighting the moon to celebrate Eid 2024.

The sighting of the Shawwal moon will determine the end of Holy Month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eidul Fitr. Other zonal committees will also meet today to receive testimonies for the moon sighting.

Maulana Khabir Azad will later announce the decision based on these testimonies in a press conference.

Met Office predicts strong chances for Eid to be on April 10, Wednesday, as the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9.