Pakistan Railways announces whooping discount in fares on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced 25 percent discount in the fares to passengers on the eve of Eidul Fitr 2024, which is expected to fall on April 10.
A statement issued by the railways stated that the train fares would be reduced by 25% for first three days of Eid.
The discount will be applicable to all passenger trains except Eid special trains.
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet today on Tuesday in Islamabad as Pakistanis are waiting for Shawwal moon to celebrate Eidul Fitr.
Ruet committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting at the Kohsar Complex before sighting the moon to celebrate Eid 2024.
The sighting of the Shawwal moon will determine the end of Holy Month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eidul Fitr. Other zonal committees will also meet today to receive testimonies for the moon sighting.
Maulana Khabir Azad will later announce the decision based on these testimonies in a press conference.
Met Office predicts strong chances for Eid to be on April 10, Wednesday, as the Shawwal moon is expected to be sighted on April 9.
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
