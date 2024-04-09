LAHORE – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has unveiled Punjab's most extensive agricultural package yet, marking it as an Eid gift for the province's hardworking farmers.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has revealed the comprehensive details of this landmark agricultural initiative, spearheaded by Punjab's Minister for Agriculture, Syed Aashiq Hussain Shah Karamani.

Key Features of the Package for Punjab Farmers

Interest-Free Loans: Punjab is set to provide interest-free loans amounting to a staggering Rs300 billion to farmers within a span of two years, with a significant focus on supporting small-scale farmers and growers, constituting 80% of the beneficiaries.

Additional Financial Support: Alongside loans, an additional Rs. 100 billion will be allocated for subsidies and the procurement of modern machinery to further bolster agricultural practices.

Total Investment: The ambitious package amounts to approximately Rs. 400 billion, aimed at rejuvenating Punjab's agricultural sector and uplifting its farmers.

The Provincial Minister for Agriculture highlighted that within just 21 days of taking charge, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz initiated 26 major developmental projects. The government has devised a comprehensive program for agricultural development within approximately two and a half months. Chief Minister Punjab's agricultural package promises a prosperous future for farmers, as modern agriculture, modern machinery, and increased milk and meat production will soon begin in Punjab.

He stated that agricultural self-sufficiency will be achieved, which will greatly help in reducing inflation. Nawaz Sharif has launched a revolutionary project for farmer cards. In the first phase, interest-free loans will be provided to 500,000 farmers. Nawaz Sharif's farmer card will be available to small farmers with less than 12 acres of land.

Each acre of land will receive Rs30,000. Every farmer with less than 5 acres of land will receive Rs0.15 million. Half a million farmers will receive Rs15 billion in interest-free loans in one year. Next year, this number will be further increased. Solar systems up to 5 to 20 kilowatts will be provided, with the government bearing 60% of the cost and 40% by farmers.

Efforts are underway to establish agricultural centers, including one window, where interest-free loans will be available from banks. Punjab Bank's counter will be established for Nawaz Sharif's farmer card. In addition to petrol pumps, agricultural machinery will also be available on rent at agricultural centers. Over the next two years, 8,000 government fields will be leveled.

Furthermore, in order to meet future needs, new research centers are being established to increase wheat, cotton, and rice production. Unprecedented efforts are being made to improve livestock, with the establishment of the latest embryo labs. Additionally, 25 new mobile dispensaries with the latest facilities, including ultra-sound, will be launched in 25 districts to improve farmers' and crop conditions.

To ensure the betterment of farmers and crops, the latest machinery will be imported for Punjab's 5,000 farmers, including super seeders and 3,000 shredder machines. In the first phase, through a lucky draw, 8 to 10 thousand machines will be distributed.