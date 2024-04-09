Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Punjab prepares historic agricultural package as Eid 2024 gift for farmers

Web Desk
04:12 PM | 9 Apr, 2024
Maryam Nawaz
Caption: Maryam Nawaz Agriculture Package

LAHORE – Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has unveiled Punjab's most extensive agricultural package yet, marking it as an Eid gift for the province's hardworking farmers.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has revealed the comprehensive details of this landmark agricultural initiative, spearheaded by Punjab's Minister for Agriculture, Syed Aashiq Hussain Shah Karamani.

Key Features of the Package for Punjab Farmers

Interest-Free Loans: Punjab is set to provide interest-free loans amounting to a staggering Rs300 billion to farmers within a span of two years, with a significant focus on supporting small-scale farmers and growers, constituting 80% of the beneficiaries.

Additional Financial Support: Alongside loans, an additional Rs. 100 billion will be allocated for subsidies and the procurement of modern machinery to further bolster agricultural practices.

Total Investment: The ambitious package amounts to approximately Rs. 400 billion, aimed at rejuvenating Punjab's agricultural sector and uplifting its farmers.

The Provincial Minister for Agriculture highlighted that within just 21 days of taking charge, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz initiated 26 major developmental projects. The government has devised a comprehensive program for agricultural development within approximately two and a half months. Chief Minister Punjab's agricultural package promises a prosperous future for farmers, as modern agriculture, modern machinery, and increased milk and meat production will soon begin in Punjab.

He stated that agricultural self-sufficiency will be achieved, which will greatly help in reducing inflation. Nawaz Sharif has launched a revolutionary project for farmer cards. In the first phase, interest-free loans will be provided to 500,000 farmers. Nawaz Sharif's farmer card will be available to small farmers with less than 12 acres of land.

Each acre of land will receive Rs30,000. Every farmer with less than 5 acres of land will receive Rs0.15 million. Half a million farmers will receive Rs15 billion in interest-free loans in one year. Next year, this number will be further increased. Solar systems up to 5 to 20 kilowatts will be provided, with the government bearing 60% of the cost and 40% by farmers.

Efforts are underway to establish agricultural centers, including one window, where interest-free loans will be available from banks. Punjab Bank's counter will be established for Nawaz Sharif's farmer card. In addition to petrol pumps, agricultural machinery will also be available on rent at agricultural centers. Over the next two years, 8,000 government fields will be leveled.

Punjab announces new financial package for civils servants who die while in service

Furthermore, in order to meet future needs, new research centers are being established to increase wheat, cotton, and rice production. Unprecedented efforts are being made to improve livestock, with the establishment of the latest embryo labs. Additionally, 25 new mobile dispensaries with the latest facilities, including ultra-sound, will be launched in 25 districts to improve farmers' and crop conditions.

To ensure the betterment of farmers and crops, the latest machinery will be imported for Punjab's 5,000 farmers, including super seeders and 3,000 shredder machines. In the first phase, through a lucky draw, 8 to 10 thousand machines will be distributed.

Punjab development plan unveiled

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

08:48 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Suzuki Swift latest price in Pakistan April 2024

07:18 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Ichhra Bazaar case: ATC grants bail to both suspects

06:04 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Latest update on passport delivery during Eid holidays in Pakistan

07:14 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Shawwal moon sighted, Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr on April 10

05:45 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

NDMA issues heatwave warning for Punjab and Sindh

05:13 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Transgender person gang raped after being invited to dance function ...

Pakistan

11:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2024

Solar Panel prices see big drop in Pakistan, Check latest rates here

11:21 AM | 9 Apr, 2024

Eidul Fitr 2024: Check Eid Prayer timings across Pakistan

11:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Latif Khosa makes big claim about Imran Khan's release from jail

09:34 AM | 8 Apr, 2024

When is Eidul Fitr 2024 in Pakistan?

12:12 PM | 7 Apr, 2024

Bisham attack: ‘Bus transporting Chinese engineers was not ...

08:42 AM | 8 Apr, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince MBS after Umrah

Advertisement

Latest

09:55 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Pakistan announces women's squad for home series against West Indies

Gold & Silver

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 April Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: