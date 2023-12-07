Punjab announces new financial package for civils servants who die while in service

LAHORE – The Punjab government announced an increase in financial aid package for the families of civil servants who died while in service.

The provincial Finance Department has issued a notification on Wednesday in line with a decision taken by the caretaker in its meeting held on November 11, 2023.

As per revised package, the family of a servant with basic pay scale 1-4 will receive Rs5 million instead of previous Rs1.60 million.

For employees of BPS 5-10, the amount has been increased to Rs7.5 million from previous Rs1.90 million while the families of civil servants of BPS11-15 will get Rs10 million.

The financial aid package has been increased to Rs15 million for civil servants of BPS16-17. Similarly, the families of officers of BPS18 and 19 will get Rs20 million.

The families of officers of BPS 20 and above will receive Rs20 million in financial package in case of their death while in service.

However, the government has discontinued a policy under which a child or widow of the deceased servant was appointed in BS1 to 11 on contract or regular basis as per provision of Rules 17-A of the PCS (A&CS) Rules, 1974.