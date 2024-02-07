Pakistan General Elections 2024: NA-119 Lahore – Maryam Nawaz vs Shehzad Farooq

LAHORE – NA-119 (Lahore-3) is one of the important constituencies, as it covers a vast area of Baghbanpura, Garhi Shahu, Gujjarpura, Misri Shah, Mughalpura, Shalamar and Race Course.

The number of registered voters in this constituency stands at 520,829 including 277,172 male and 243,657 female voters.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 338 polling stations in this constituency. Out of total, 89 polling stations have been designated for male and female voters each while 160 are combined.

Major Candidates in NA-119 constituency, which is considered a stronghold of the PML-N, include Maryam Nawaz Sharif, PTI-backed Shehzad Farooq, TLP’s Iftikhar Shahid, PPP’s Hafiz Abdur Rauf and others.

At least 17 candidates are contesting elections in this constituency and out of them 11 are the independent candidate.

The election results will be available after the polling process is completed. You can check the results here once they are updated after Feb 8 polls.

