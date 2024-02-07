LIVEBLOG: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Voting Day!

Pakistan is heading to the polls to choose its next prime minister, with 128 million voters preparing to exercise their right to vote in the February 8 election tomorrow.
The Election Commission of Pakistan has assigned 150 different symbols to registered political parties while 174 have been allotted to independent candidates.
All major political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) concluded campaigning Tuesday night, While the former prime minister Imran Khan remains incarnated at Adiala Jail and out of election race, his PTI has been barred from using the party symbol in the upcoming elections.
Here’s what you need to know about your vote, how you can find your constituency and candidate, and everything related to Pakistan’s General Elections 2024.
Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|305
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.35
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.71
|751.71
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.09
|39.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.12
|917.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.87
|59.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.12
|171.12
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.13
|26.43
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.31
|734.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.82
|77.52
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.33
|26.63
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.98
|323.48
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.81
|7.96
