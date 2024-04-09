Is Ushna Shah pregnant?

Ushna Shah, a renowned Pakistani television and film actor known for her beauty and talent, has graced numerous iconic drama serials.

She rose to prominence with her stellar performance in the acclaimed drama "Bashar Momin." Among her notable projects are "Habs," "Balaa," "Lashkara," and "Alif Allah Aur Insan."

Last year, she entered marital bliss with the talented golfer Hamza Amin. Presently, she is set to star alongside Usama Khan and Adeel Hussain in an upcoming ARY Digital drama serial.

Currently enjoying quality time with her husband in Pakistan for Ramadan and Eid, Ushna Shah recently appeared on Green Entertainment’s Ramadan transmission with Hajra Yamin. During the transmission, she engaged in a lively conversation with Nadia Khan, where the topic of pregnancy arose.

Despite speculation, Ushna clarified that she is not expecting, attributing her hiatus from workouts to mere laziness post-marriage.

Speaking about married life, she expressed gratitude for her supportive husband and emphasized personal growth within the relationship.

Offering relationship advice to Hajra Yamin, Ushna highlighted the importance of self-love and patience in finding a life partner, reflecting on her own journey to marital happiness.