Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold continued its record-breaking streak in Pakistan as it witnessed significant gains on Tuesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,900 to close at Rs247,600.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,692 to close at Rs212,277 in domestic market of the South Asian country.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $19 to settle at $2,374 per ounce.

The silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to set new record amid remarkable rally during the week and it soared to new all-time highs and surpassed the 70,000-point mark.

The second session of the week saw massive buying amid positive sentiment in money market. The flagship KSE100 Index saw witnessed over 694.73 points 1pc to 70,314.71 in early trading.