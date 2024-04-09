Search

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024
04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold continued its record-breaking streak in Pakistan as it witnessed significant gains on Tuesday. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs1,900 to close at Rs247,600. 

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,692 to close at Rs212,277 in domestic market of the South Asian country. 

In international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $19 to settle at $2,374 per ounce. 

The silver prices remained unchanged at Rs2,650 per tola and Rs2,271.94 per 10-gram in Pakistan. 

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to set new record amid remarkable rally during the week and it soared to new all-time highs and surpassed the 70,000-point mark.

The second session of the week saw massive buying amid positive sentiment in money market. The flagship KSE100 Index saw witnessed over 694.73 points 1pc to 70,314.71 in early trading.

PSX crosses 70,000 points milestone in record-setting rally

04:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2024

Gold continues record-breaking streak in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 April Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 April 2024

