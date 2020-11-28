Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 November 2020
Web Desk
08:09 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 November 2020
Share

KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs106,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs91,500 at the opening of trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs83,874 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs97,899 at the opening of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Karachi PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Islamabad PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Peshawar PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Quetta PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Sialkot PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Attock PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Gujranwala PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Jehlum PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Multan PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Bahawalpur PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Gujrat PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Nawabshah PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Chakwal PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Hyderabad PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Nowshehra PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Sargodha PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Faisalabad PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355
Mirpur PKR 106,800 PKR 1,355

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 28 November ...
08:09 AM | 28 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 November ...
08:45 AM | 27 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 November ...
09:34 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 25 November ...
08:30 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 24 November ...
07:20 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 23 November ...
09:04 AM | 23 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bilawal attends Bakhtawar's engagement through video link
10:45 PM | 27 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr