Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 November 2024: Check Latest Prices Today

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan on November 23, 2024 Saturday stand at Rs280,500 per tola and 10 grams cost stands at Rs240,483.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 262,487 per tola, 21 Karat at 250,556, and 18 Karat at 214,762.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs280,500 per 10 Grams Rs240,483

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad