Hajj 2024: Three apps pilgrims must install on phones for smooth journey

ISLAMABAD - Pilgrims heading to perform Hajj this year should benefit from technology and use the applications designed to help them in the performance of the religious ritual.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced that pilgrims from Pakistan should install three apps on their phones to avail the facilities available to them.

The first app is the 'Pak Hajj App' which has been designed exclusively by Pakistan for its pilgrims. This app offers pilgrims a centralized platform for getting vital information related to vaccination requirements, and flight schedules besides lodging complaints. The app provides information in different languages for the ease and comfort of pilgrims and also guides the pilgrims regarding different locations and how to access them.

Another app for pilgrims is the 'Saudi Visa Bio App' which removes the red tape and allows the pilgrims to submit their information from the comfort of their homes. For instance, this application can take the biometric data of the pilgrims and can forward it thus avoiding the hassle of long queues and administrative hurdles.

The final application that should be installed on phones is the Nusuk App (formerly Eatmarna) by the Saudi Arabian government. This app is used to get Umrah permits and can also be used to get a permit for offering prayer at the Riaz Al Jan’nah.

These apps are available to both Android and iPhone users and can be installed by going to the App Store or the Play Store.

It is to be mentioned that the first hajj flight from Pakistan would take off on May 9th and the operation would continue till June this year.

In 2023, the Saudi government restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims and abolished the upper age limit of 65. This year, the Pakistani government announced the results of a draw for Hajj 2024 in December 2023, with more than 63,000 applicants selected for the pilgrimage under the government scheme.

This year, every pilgrim will be given a free mobile SIM from a Saudi company, which would have 180 minutes for international calls.

Meanwhile, the second phase of Hajj training, which chief master trainer Ahmed Nadeem Khan will conduct, is scheduled to begin on April 15. This phase will involve 40 Hajj trainers who will provide training on new initiatives and Hajj-related matters at 122 locations across Pakistan.