Pakistani stars grace Faysal Quraishi's 'Money Back Guarantee' premiere

Noor Fatima 10:46 AM | 22 Apr, 2023
Source: Faysal Quraishi (Instagram)

Pakistani actor Faysal Quraishi's directorial debut, Money Back Guarantee, is all set to hit the floors tomorrow on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. The crime-comedy thriller with its star-studded cast is set to introduce the film industry to new dimensions owing to the movie's cinematography, cast, and refreshing plot which is definitely going to have the audience on the edge of their seats.   

The film had its premiere in Karachi which itself was a luxurious event attended by the most prominent faces of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity.

From Mahira Khan to Mehwish Hayat to Fawad and Ayesha Omar, the Money Back Guarantee premiere made headlines even before its theatrical release. Social media platforms are flooded with pictures and videos of A-list stars gracing the carpet with their chic looks.

About the film, Quraishi is confident that his film will entertain the audience more than their expectations. In an exclusive conversation with a local publication, the Fitoor actor said that the film "is a political satire wherein you will relate to the characters and situations." 

Money Back Guarantee is directed and written by Faysal Quraishi while the music score is composed by Tyler Westen. The ensemble cast of twenty-seven actors includes Fawad Khan, Hina Dilpazir, Ali Safina, Wasim Akram, Shayan Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Gohar Rasheed and Jan Rambo, Ayesha Omar, and many more.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

