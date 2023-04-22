Search

SportsViral

Babar Azam leads felicitations as cricket fraternity celebrates Eid across the globe

Web Desk 11:44 AM | 22 Apr, 2023
Babar Azam leads felicitations as cricket fraternity celebrates Eid across the globe
Source: TheBabarAzam/Facebook

LAHORE – Cricketers from around the world have wished their fans a happy day on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, a social occasion to cherish, promoting peace, charity, and togetherness.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam leads felicitations in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board.  In his message, the flamboyant batter asked fans to spend the blessed day with family and friends and support Team Green.

Other team players including Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Haris Rauf also extended wishes and asked people to share happy moments with their near and dear ones.

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja celebrated Eid with his wife Rachel and two daughters in Australia.

Australian TV host Erin Holland also dropped a snap from Baadshahi Mosque Lahore and wished Happy Eid.

Meanwhile, Kiwis players including skipper Tom Latham and James Neesham, who are in South Asian nation for T20 and ODI series called on cricketers, shared Eid greetings.

PSL franchises also dropped clips of their players wishing everyone on the Festival of Sweets.

Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr with traditional fervour

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Twitter reacts as Babar Azam, Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo lose blue ticks

08:04 PM | 21 Apr, 2023

Mickey Arthur appointed director of Pakistan cricket team

06:33 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

PAKvNZ: Pakistan Cricket Board to make donations to Türkiye-Syria earthquake victims

01:36 AM | 20 Apr, 2023

Cricket Australia includes Babar Azam in WTC Team of the Tournament

04:19 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

PAKvNZ, 2nd T20I: Babar, Haris lift Pakistan to victory over New Zealand

08:32 PM | 15 Apr, 2023

PAKvNZ – Babar Azam achieves another T20I milestone

09:40 PM | 14 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Babar Azam leads felicitations as cricket fraternity celebrates Eid ...

11:44 AM | 22 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –22 April 2023

09:05 AM | 22 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 22, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 22, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.4 290.15
Euro EUR 310 313.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 95.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 22 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,685

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: