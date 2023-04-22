Babar Azam leads felicitations as cricket fraternity celebrates Eid across the globe

LAHORE – Cricketers from around the world have wished their fans a happy day on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr, a social occasion to cherish, promoting peace, charity, and togetherness.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam leads felicitations in a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board. In his message, the flamboyant batter asked fans to spend the blessed day with family and friends and support Team Green.

Other team players including Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Haris Rauf also extended wishes and asked people to share happy moments with their near and dear ones.

Special Eid messages from your stars 🤩#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/sVO8ulsqd9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja celebrated Eid with his wife Rachel and two daughters in Australia.

Australian TV host Erin Holland also dropped a snap from Baadshahi Mosque Lahore and wished Happy Eid.

Eid Mubarak to all who are celebrating today 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/y62Cg3JXhq — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Kiwis players including skipper Tom Latham and James Neesham, who are in South Asian nation for T20 and ODI series called on cricketers, shared Eid greetings.

PSL franchises also dropped clips of their players wishing everyone on the Festival of Sweets.